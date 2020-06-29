St Albans school celebrates site’s 50th birthday

The Abbey Primary School in St Albans celebrated its 50th anniversary on its current site. Picture: Abbey Primary School Archant

The Abbey CE VA Primary School in St Albans has marked 50 years of teaching at its current site in Grove Road, and 172 years since the school was founded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Abbey Primary School in St Albans celebrated its 50th anniversary on its current site. Picture: Abbey Primary School The Abbey Primary School in St Albans celebrated its 50th anniversary on its current site. Picture: Abbey Primary School

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the school was unable to mark the occasion with all of its staff and pupils present, however the school was blessed to celebrate the landmark birthday.

The Abbey School is the Trust Deed School of St Albans Cathedral. The Dean of St Albans Cathedral, the Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John blessed the school in a small outside service with the Sub Dean, Reverend Canon Abi Thompson and Minor Canon, The Reverend Kim Quak-Winslow.

Music teacher Natasha Baker has written a special song which was sung by all those in school on the day and simultaneously by children at home.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Emma Fenn said: “The lyrics reflect the current situation, reminding everyone that although we cannot physically be together, wherever we are, we are still part of The Abbey School family.

“The Bishop of St Albans, Dr Robert Runcie, later Archbishop of Canterbury, performed the original dedication service on the same day in 1970.

“The unveiling of the dedication wall plaque, which is still in the school hall today, marked his first official engagement after his enthronement as the Bishop.

“In 1970, the service in the school hall was relayed on closed circuit television to the crowds outside. We can all draw parallels with the majority of Abbey School families who will be celebrating at home, watching uploaded videos and photographs via an online platform.

The Abbey Primary School in St Albans celebrated its 50th anniversary on its current site. Picture: Abbey Primary School The Abbey Primary School in St Albans celebrated its 50th anniversary on its current site. Picture: Abbey Primary School

“As the 24th headteacher of The Abbey Primary School, I feel very privileged to be part of such a community-based school, so rich in history, with such precious links to St Albans Cathedral.”