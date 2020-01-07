Advanced search

St Albans Film Festival photo winners announced

PUBLISHED: 13:35 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 07 January 2020

Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: M Carter

Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: M Carter

Winners of the St Albans Film Festival photography competition have been announced.

Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: M CarterEntry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: M Carter

The '24 in 24' competition took place on December 14, and entrants were asked to submit 24 photographs of specific places or items on a list within 24 hours.

The overall winner was Steve Collins, with a black and white photo of St Albans market, which will soon be hanging in the Museum + Gallery as part of his prize.

The under-14 winner was Piper Smith - judges said her work was "brilliant, quality and fun". Mandy Carter was winner of 'the best set' of 24 photos. Mandy said: "I was pretty speechless to hear the news. I'm happy the judges liked my pictures."

Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: Steve CollinsEntry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: Steve Collins

Matt Bigg, director of St Albans Film Festival, said: "We are really impressed with the standard of photographs and creativity that has been produced. It makes me feel very proud of our city."

All winners will get free tickets to the 2020 St Albans Film Festival.

St Albans primary school cites 'high expectations' as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman describes 'nightmare' of finding windows smashed at St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Daughter of fatal crash victim demands changes to make Redbourn Road safer

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Polar Bear Plungers are praised for charity dip in aid of St Albans charities

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge - photo by Jo Smiley Hailey - https://photography.strikingplaces.com/polar-bear-plunge-st-albans/2020/

St Albans Film Festival photo winners announced

Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: M Carter

Meeting to discuss policing and crime priorities in St Albans

St Albans and Harpenden residents are invited to attend a meeting to discuss policing priorities across the district. Picture: Archant

Aldridge ready to smash 2020 with the help of Verulam Reallymoving and the Oaklands Wolves Cycling Academy

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge takes the win at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans raises thousands in supermarket vouchers with Daisy Cooper behind the appeal

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper drives supermarket voucher appeal for St Albans families. Photo: Supplied

Sustainable St Albans receives 2019 Sustainability Award

Alison Crompton AECOM, Amanda Yorwerth (Chair of St Albans Sustainability Festival), Linda Shall and Gail Jackson (trustees of Sustainable St Albans); Danny Crew and Clare Norris (AECOM Green Office team).
