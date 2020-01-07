St Albans Film Festival photo winners announced

Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: M Carter Archant

Winners of the St Albans Film Festival photography competition have been announced.

Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: M Carter Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: M Carter

The '24 in 24' competition took place on December 14, and entrants were asked to submit 24 photographs of specific places or items on a list within 24 hours.

The overall winner was Steve Collins, with a black and white photo of St Albans market, which will soon be hanging in the Museum + Gallery as part of his prize.

The under-14 winner was Piper Smith - judges said her work was "brilliant, quality and fun". Mandy Carter was winner of 'the best set' of 24 photos. Mandy said: "I was pretty speechless to hear the news. I'm happy the judges liked my pictures."

Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: Steve Collins Entry to the '24 in 24' competition. Picture: Steve Collins

Matt Bigg, director of St Albans Film Festival, said: "We are really impressed with the standard of photographs and creativity that has been produced. It makes me feel very proud of our city."

All winners will get free tickets to the 2020 St Albans Film Festival.