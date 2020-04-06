‘Thank you postie!’ New initiative to recognise St Albans delivery staff during coronavirus pandemic

St Albans residents are being asked to decorate their front door to cheer up postal staff. Arthur (six) and Sydney (three) who attend Bernards Heath School. Archant

St Albans influencers are encouraging residents to decorate their front doors to cheer up posties working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Snook and Kirsty Hornblow, the founders of the St Albans Mums Facebook group, came up with the idea to show support for employees who are continuing to maintain deliveries through the lockdown.

The increase in online shopping over recent weeks has made things much busier for delivery staff, who are striving to maintain a decent service throughout the lockdown.

Kirsty said: “We know that lots of Royal Mail staff and delivery drivers, as well as volunteers, are putting themselves and their families at risk, so we decided to decorate our front door with a Royal Mail sign and rainbows as they have been sharing signs and letters that others have stuck to their front door to thank postal workers.

“When our postman saw the decorations for the first time he was very happy.

“It’s a very difficult time and it’s lovely to be able to do something to raise a smile for others.”

Karen added: “It’s been lovely walking around and seeing the rainbow pictures in the windows when we are getting our fresh air for the day.

“There are so many other volunteers and services still working and ultimately continuing to support all of us that are staying at home. The Royal Mail, delivery companies and all those who still deliver to our door steps deserve to see a dedication of thanks to them too. Hopefully it will make them smile.”

Resident Michelle McKenzie said: “My husband has been a postman for 30 years and these past few weeks have been very challenging. Their workload has increased hugely due to people ordering online and our posties are having to work flat out when they too would rather be at home isolating with their families.

“These beautiful pictures, or just simple ‘Thank You’ from a safe distance or a wave from the window really does make a difference to their day.”

