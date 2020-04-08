Video

St Albans market traders say ‘thank you’ to loyal customers

Anthony Lewis Photography is one of many companies thanking its customers. Picture: Anthony Lewis Photography Archant

Some St Albans market stall holders have sent a message of thanks to their loyal customers as the coronavirus crisis has closed many businesses in the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The overall message of the video is ‘thank you, and see you soon’, reassuring customers they will be back when it is safe to do so.

Anthony from Anthony Lewis Photography said: “We made this video to give something back to the people of St Albans and surrounding areas that have always supported us. We felt that by saying thank you was a small way to do so.

Jackie Vine Glass is one of many traders at St Albans who has taken to video to thank loyal customers of the year. Picture: Jackie Vine Glass Jackie Vine Glass is one of many traders at St Albans who has taken to video to thank loyal customers of the year. Picture: Jackie Vine Glass

You may also want to watch:

“Most of the traders on St Albans Market are small businesses, but they are more than just that. They have families to look after and currently we can’t do that. However we can still keep spirits up.

Go Commando have also expressed their thanks to St Albans shoppers as the coronavirus crisis has affected many businesses: Picture: Go Commando Go Commando have also expressed their thanks to St Albans shoppers as the coronavirus crisis has affected many businesses: Picture: Go Commando

“The market feels like a massive family we have all known each other for so long, friendships have been forged on some of the longest winter days.

“Social media plays a massive role in society and by placing this message on different platforms meant that it could reach as many people as possible.

Chrissy Cupcakes thanks customers amid coronavirus uncertainty. Picture: Chrissy Cupcakes Chrissy Cupcakes thanks customers amid coronavirus uncertainty. Picture: Chrissy Cupcakes

“When we get back to St Albans Market it is going to be so nice to see so many familiar faces, from traders to the general public.”