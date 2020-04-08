Advanced search

Video

St Albans market traders say ‘thank you’ to loyal customers

PUBLISHED: 10:22 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 08 April 2020

Anthony Lewis Photography is one of many companies thanking its customers. Picture: Anthony Lewis Photography

Anthony Lewis Photography is one of many companies thanking its customers. Picture: Anthony Lewis Photography

Archant

Some St Albans market stall holders have sent a message of thanks to their loyal customers as the coronavirus crisis has closed many businesses in the city.

The overall message of the video is ‘thank you, and see you soon’, reassuring customers they will be back when it is safe to do so.

Anthony from Anthony Lewis Photography said: “We made this video to give something back to the people of St Albans and surrounding areas that have always supported us. We felt that by saying thank you was a small way to do so.

Jackie Vine Glass is one of many traders at St Albans who has taken to video to thank loyal customers of the year. Picture: Jackie Vine GlassJackie Vine Glass is one of many traders at St Albans who has taken to video to thank loyal customers of the year. Picture: Jackie Vine Glass

You may also want to watch:

“Most of the traders on St Albans Market are small businesses, but they are more than just that. They have families to look after and currently we can’t do that. However we can still keep spirits up.

Go Commando have also expressed their thanks to St Albans shoppers as the coronavirus crisis has affected many businesses: Picture: Go CommandoGo Commando have also expressed their thanks to St Albans shoppers as the coronavirus crisis has affected many businesses: Picture: Go Commando

“The market feels like a massive family we have all known each other for so long, friendships have been forged on some of the longest winter days.

“Social media plays a massive role in society and by placing this message on different platforms meant that it could reach as many people as possible.

Chrissy Cupcakes thanks customers amid coronavirus uncertainty. Picture: Chrissy CupcakesChrissy Cupcakes thanks customers amid coronavirus uncertainty. Picture: Chrissy Cupcakes

“When we get back to St Albans Market it is going to be so nice to see so many familiar faces, from traders to the general public.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

Zoo Watch: Female elephants set to remember this spring after mammoth matchmaking at Whipsnade

ZSL Whipsnade Asian elephants are finding a way to pass the time amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

‘Thank you postie!’ New initiative to recognise St Albans delivery staff during coronavirus pandemic

St Albans residents are being asked to decorate their front door to cheer up postal staff. Arthur (six) and Sydney (three) who attend Bernards Heath School.

Most Read

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

Zoo Watch: Female elephants set to remember this spring after mammoth matchmaking at Whipsnade

ZSL Whipsnade Asian elephants are finding a way to pass the time amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

‘Thank you postie!’ New initiative to recognise St Albans delivery staff during coronavirus pandemic

St Albans residents are being asked to decorate their front door to cheer up postal staff. Arthur (six) and Sydney (three) who attend Bernards Heath School.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans residents urged to grow food at home during coronavirus pandemic

Naomi Distill from FoodSmiles St Albans.

St Albans market traders say ‘thank you’ to loyal customers

Anthony Lewis Photography is one of many companies thanking its customers. Picture: Anthony Lewis Photography

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

Iconic Stokes image is Wisden-MCC Photograph of Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019
Drive 24