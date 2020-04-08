St Albans market traders say ‘thank you’ to loyal customers
PUBLISHED: 10:22 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 08 April 2020
Archant
Some St Albans market stall holders have sent a message of thanks to their loyal customers as the coronavirus crisis has closed many businesses in the city.
The overall message of the video is ‘thank you, and see you soon’, reassuring customers they will be back when it is safe to do so.
Anthony from Anthony Lewis Photography said: “We made this video to give something back to the people of St Albans and surrounding areas that have always supported us. We felt that by saying thank you was a small way to do so.
You may also want to watch:
“Most of the traders on St Albans Market are small businesses, but they are more than just that. They have families to look after and currently we can’t do that. However we can still keep spirits up.
“The market feels like a massive family we have all known each other for so long, friendships have been forged on some of the longest winter days.
“Social media plays a massive role in society and by placing this message on different platforms meant that it could reach as many people as possible.
“When we get back to St Albans Market it is going to be so nice to see so many familiar faces, from traders to the general public.”