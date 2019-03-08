Major weekend disruption to Thameslink services as St Pancras to St Albans overhead wires repaired

Overhead wire problems between London St Pancras and St Albans will means disruption to Thameslink services all weekend. Picture: Danny Loo ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Thameslink train services are going to be disrupted all weekend while repairs to overhead electric wires between London St Pancras and St Albans take place.

Damage to the overhead electric wires yesterday (Thursday) will require Network Rail to continue working into the weekend to allow a normal service to resume on Monday morning, rail operator Govia Thameslink has said.

For those wishing to travel between midnight until 8am tomorrow (Saturday), there will be no trains running from London St Pancras International to Elstree & Borehamwood.

Thameslink aim to run an hourly service between Elstree & Borehamwood and Bedford. The rail operator says the plan is currently being worked on and once confirmed journey planners will be updated allowing passengers to plan ahead.

Rail replacement buses have been requested for St Albans, Elstree & Borehamwood and West Hampstead Thameslink and London St Pancras. This will be managed by station staff and will not run to a timetable.

The Northern Line is 24 hours - running every 15 minutes between Edgware/ High Barnet and Camden Town. Edgware is the nearest train station to Elstree & Borehamwood and can be reached by London buses which run throughout the night.

From 8am tomorrow (Saturday) until midnight, a reduced service will be running between Sutton and St Albans in both directions for the remainder of the day.

If you are travelling from St Albans to London then Thameslink recommends that you either wait for a direct service or board the first available train and change in London for onward services.

Tickets will be accepted on the following:

- South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Wimbledon

- Tramlink between Beckenham Junction, East and West Croydon, Mitcham and Wimbledon

- London buses via any reasonable route

Work will continue until 8am on Sunday morning, so between midnight and this time Thameslink is looking into rail replacement buses - once confirmed these will be managed by station staff at St Albans, Elstree, West Hampstead and London St Pancras.

From 8am on Sunday until 10pm, a reduced service will be running between Sutton and St Albans for the remainder of the day.

The same advice as above is recommended for those travelling from St Albans to London, and tickets are accepted on the same services as on Saturday.

After 10pm on Sunday through to 4am on Monday, Thameslink aim to run a regular bus service between London and Elstree & Borehamwood - but this is still to be confirmed. For a direct service you will need to travel before 10pm.

Thameslink aim to run a normal service on Monday, July 29, with work due to be completed by 4am that morning.

For further information visit thameslinkrailway.com/travel-information.