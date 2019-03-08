Advanced search

Trains disrupted between St Albans and Bedford

PUBLISHED: 09:37 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 02 June 2019

Thameslink trains are delayed at St Albans due to an electrical fault between Luton and Bedford. Picture: Peter Alvey

www.peteralvey.com

Thameslink trains travelling between St Albans and Bedford are disrupted this morning because of a fault on the line.

The electricity supply has failed on the St Albans line between Bedford and Luton.

All lines are blocked and tickets are being accepted on Great Northern services and on the London Underground.

Replacement buses have also been requested at Luton and Bedford but Thameslink is awaiting confirmation.

