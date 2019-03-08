Advanced search

Thameslink train services affected by 'operational incident' at London St Pancras

PUBLISHED: 17:44 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 03 November 2019

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Thameslink trains travelling northbound may be cancelled, delayed or revised this evening due to an "operational incident" at London St Pancras International.

Services via the station are unable to run normally towards Kentish Town, West Hampstead Thameslink, Luton, Bedford or Cambridge.

Platform B at St Pancras is currently closed, and all trains in both directions will depart from Platform A.

Short-notice delays are expected. Trains may also be terminated before reaching the area, may call at fewer stations than normal, or may be cancelled.

Delays are currently expected until at least 7pm.

Regarding the incident, rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway said: "Just after 16:45, we were informed that the 15:29 Gravesend - Kentish Town service had been stopped in Platform B at St Pancras due to an operational incident. The train still cannot be moved due to a possibility of damage to the rail infrastructure. In addition, passengers have also been causing a disturbance on this train.

"Network Rail and Thameslink response staff are dealing with this incident as quickly as possible."

You may use Thameslink tickets on the following routes at no extra cost:

- Southern services between Central London, East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport and Brighton

- Southeastern services between Central London, Dartford and Gravesend

- London Underground services on reasonable routes across Central London, including services between:

- West Hampstead and London Bridge (Jubilee Line)

- Hendon Central / Mill Hill East / Kentish Town and London Bridge / Elephant & Castle (Northern Line)

- Victoria, King's Cross St Pancras and Finsbury Park (Victoria Line)

- King's Cross St Pancras and Farringdon (Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City Lines)

