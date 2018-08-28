Your chance to put questions about rail service to Thameslink bosses

St Albans district council offices. Archant

Representatives of Govia Thameslink Railway are to appear before a St Albans council committee - and the public are being invited to submit questions for them.

They will be joined by representatives of the rail industry and commuter groups at a meeting on Tuesday, February 12 at 7pm.

Cllr Roma Mills, chair of the scrutiny committee which will question them, said: “The Thameslink service has stabilised since the new timetable nightmare, but many of the problems encountered in the summer persist to some degree and there is particular anger over reductions to the Harpenden service as well as the New Year fare rises.

“I’m sure people will want to take advantage of this opportunity to be updated by GTR and Network Rail executives about their future plans and to question them in detail.”

You can email questions to scrutiny@stalbans.gov.uk by midnight on February 3, or post them to the Scrutiny Officer, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Street, St Albans AL1 3JE.