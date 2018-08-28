Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Your chance to put questions about rail service to Thameslink bosses

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 January 2019

St Albans district council offices.

St Albans district council offices.

Archant

Representatives of Govia Thameslink Railway are to appear before a St Albans council committee - and the public are being invited to submit questions for them.

They will be joined by representatives of the rail industry and commuter groups at a meeting on Tuesday, February 12 at 7pm.

Cllr Roma Mills, chair of the scrutiny committee which will question them, said: “The Thameslink service has stabilised since the new timetable nightmare, but many of the problems encountered in the summer persist to some degree and there is particular anger over reductions to the Harpenden service as well as the New Year fare rises.

“I’m sure people will want to take advantage of this opportunity to be updated by GTR and Network Rail executives about their future plans and to question them in detail.”

You can email questions to scrutiny@stalbans.gov.uk by midnight on February 3, or post them to the Scrutiny Officer, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Street, St Albans AL1 3JE.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

Joshua Porter, who was killed in a car accident on August 25 when James Norton spun off the road and hit a tree on the A414 near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Your chance to put questions about rail service to Thameslink bosses

St Albans district council offices.

St Albans Central Library partially reopens after refurbishment

The new children'ts area at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library Service

‘Bonkers but brilliant’ wassailing ceremony held in St Albans park

The traditional wassailing ceremony in Highfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Highfield Park Trust

Award-winner police dog Oz retires after six years of service

Oz and his handler’s hard work and dedication was recognised at Hertfordshire Constabulary’s annual award ceremony as they scooped the Joint Protective Services Officer of the Year Award. Picture: Herts police

Nobel Peace Prize nominee to give speech at town church

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Rothamsted Avenue, Harpenden. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists