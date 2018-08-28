Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Liberal Democrat criticises Thameslink compensation scheme

PUBLISHED: 13:07 29 November 2018

Liberal Democrat candidate for St Peter's ward Will Tucker with Liberal Democrat candidate for the St Albans constituency Daisy Cooper, outside St Albans City station.

Liberal Democrat candidate for St Peter's ward Will Tucker with Liberal Democrat candidate for the St Albans constituency Daisy Cooper, outside St Albans City station.

Archant

The compensation for Govia Thameslink Railway passengers caught up in this summer’s disruption has been criticised.

The deadline for season ticket holders to claim money back after enduring cancellations, delays and overcrowding, is this Friday.

Will Tucker, a Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans district council, said: “Thameslink passengers received a terrible service this summer.

“The chaos affected thousands of people’s mental health, ability to get to work and finances.

“Freedom of Information requests by Daisy Cooper show the Government and Thameslink conspired to keep the compensation scheme ‘low key’ and now it appears they are trying to close the scheme before everyone has a chance to apply for the compensation they are owed.

“Season Ticket holders should have received their compensation automatically and certainly shouldn’t be stopped from applying for compensation by some arbitrary date.

“I hope Thameslink will review their approach to compensation and make an automatic payment to anyone who didn’t get round to claiming their compensation before the deadline.

“Given that non-season ticket passengers can only begin to apply for their compensation six months since the disruption began, I hope they will be flexible with passengers who understandably don’t have their old tickets or proof of purchase.”

St Albans Liberal Democrat candidate and rail campaigner Daisy Cooper made a Freedom of Information request to the Department for Transport (DfT) earlier this year.

The request asked for all email and other correspondence that led up to the decision to offer between one to four weeks’ compensation to season ticket holders.

Among the correspondence, there was an email from a member of the DfT passenger services office, which said: “My advice would be to keep this low key and targeted at passengers and stakeholders, not media.”

The scheme was designed by DfT to target passengers who were most affected by the disruption.

This special compensation was on top of Delay Repay schemes for trains which delayed by more than 15 minutes.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Passengers deserve a reliable train service, and when things do go wrong it is vital that they are compensated fairly. That is why we have taken action to establish industry-funded special compensation schemes.

“GTR’s compensation scheme was widely publicised at the start of July, shortly before the correspondence in question was sent.

“Our priority was therefore to directly inform passengers eligible for compensation about their right to claim, while also ensuring the process worked smoothly.”

A Thameslink spokesperson said: “This email from the Department for Transport is clearly about the detail of eligibility, terms and conditions, not about the scheme as a whole, on which we have issued no fewer than six press releases to the media, including one announcing that the details were available on our websites.

“Since July we have promoted the scheme widely with posters, leaflets and announcements at all qualifying stations, advertisements in regional and London press, direct emails to over 105,000 customers and regular updates on our digital communication channels including social media websites and ticketing app.

“We have handed out over 70,000 leaflets at high footfall stations and been regularly updating our key stakeholders, including consumer and rail user groups, to help raise awareness among their members. We will continue promoting this scheme until it ends on 31 January.”

The compensation scheme for non-season ticket holders opened on Monday, November 26.

The response to Ms Cooper’s Freedom of Information also contained an email in which Thameslink discusses alternative options for compensating non-season ticket holders.

The email read: “A claims process is, by its nature, not customer-friendly and would have to purely rely on customers being aware and making a claim for daily tickets, the industry costs to administer a claims process for this would be significant (all having to be manually processed), alongside a high and impossible to quantify fraud risk.

“We have discussed and suggest alternative options outside of another scheme based on individuals claiming, which could include future ticket discounts or a period of ‘free travel’.”

To find out more about the scheme, visit railcompensation.thameslinkrailway.com

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans Liberal Democrat criticises Thameslink compensation scheme

50 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
Liberal Democrat candidate for St Peter's ward Will Tucker with Liberal Democrat candidate for the St Albans constituency Daisy Cooper, outside St Albans City station.

The compensation for Govia Thameslink Railway passengers caught up in this summer’s disruption has been criticised.

Poll New apartment blocks could be coming to Harpenden if plans are approved by St Albans district council

11:51 Fraser Whieldon
2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpendenapartment blocks are planned for. Picture: Google.

Harpenden could get two three-storey apartment blocks under plans before St Albans district council.

It’s OK To Say: New counsellors set to meet increased demand for more mental health support

11:00 Matt Adams
Some of the new graduates from The Counselling Federation.

With statistics for mental ill-health continuing to rise, so too is the demand for counselling support across the county.

Breaking News Man in his 20s murdered in London Colney

10:28 Anne Suslak
Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

A man was stabbed to death in London Colney last night.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Breaking News Man in his 20s murdered in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans city residents to be hit hardest by tax rise to be voted on alongside increase in councillors’ allowances

St Albans district council offices.

Teenagers face court following St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

St Albans roofer jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable residents

A St Albans roofer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud.

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide