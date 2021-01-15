Thameslink teams up with community in Harpenden to support vaccine drive
Rail operator Thameslink is supporting Harpenden's community COVID vaccination campaign by making space available for free at the station's car park for drivers giving lifts to the elderly and vulnerable arriving for their jabs, as well as for volunteers and staff.
Station car parks are mostly empty due to government lockdown advice to stay at home where possible. They are also often well situated in the heart of their communities.
The Harpenden Trust is supporting Harpenden’s three GP practices – Davenport House, the Elms Medical Practice and the Village Surgery – to deliver the vaccination programme at The Harpenden Public Halls, a five minute walk from the train station.
Some 600 local volunteers have already come forward to manage the administrative and marshalling activities.
Thameslink managing director Tom Moran said: “Our teams have been working throughout this pandemic to support our local communities, and keep services clean, safe and operating. I’m delighted that we can now provide practical support to this crucial mass vaccination effort.”
Richard Nichols, chairman of Harpenden Trust, said: “By supporting our GPs and the NHS in this critical activity, Thameslink is helping us to get more people vaccinated, more swiftly, to allow the nation to get back to work – and ultimately back on our trains!”
