Broken down trains cause delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services

One of the new Class 700 trains. Picture: Govia Thameslink Archant

Broken down trains on both the Great Northern and Thameslink lines have caused major disruption today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On the Great Northern line, a broken down train between Moorgate and Finsbury Park has caused delays - although rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has said disruption has now ended.

Meanwhile, Thameslink services have been affected by a broken down train near Kentish Town.

All lines have now reopened, but GTR says major disruption is still ongoing to journeys across the whole Thameslink network and is expected to continue until the end of the day.

Advice for Thameslink customers:

Customers are advised to avoid travelling at present. You will be able to use your ticket dated today on services tomorrow.

If you choose to travel, you may have to wait for over an hour for your service, and need to change trains to complete your journey. Additionally, services are very busy, crowd control measures have been put in place at certain locations. First class has been declassified on all Thameslink and Great Northern services.

Those travelling should use alternative transport to complete their journey. Please avoid using stations between City Thameslink and London St Pancras and use alternative terminals such as Kentish Town for St Albans services and West Hampstead / London Euston (London Northwestern Railway) for Bedford.

If you are travelling towards Brighton / Horsham please make your way to London Victoria / London Bridge and use a Southern service from there.

If you are travelling towards Bedford please use Thameslink services departing from London St Pancras International (platforms 1-4). Please make sure to check customer information boards for the correct platform.

If you are travelling to Peterborough you are advised to make your way to London King's Cross where a reduced number of service will operate from.

You may also want to watch:

Passengers making essential journey in order to catch their flights are advised to travel early and plan ahead as parts of journey may require alternative transport.

You are strongly advised to use alternative transport as your ticket will be valid on the following Transport for London services:

- London Underground between London King's Cross and Moorgate (for Finsbury Park, Highbury & Islington and Old Street)

- London Overground between West Croydon and Highbury & Islington (via West Hampstead)

- London Buses between London terminals and between Kings Cross, Hadley Wood, Crews Hill, and Moorgate and also in the Kent area (between London Bridge / Blackfriars and Sevenoaks / Rainham)

- London Tramlink between Wimbledon and East Croydon (via West Croydon)

You can also use your ticket on the following rail services:

- East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Bedford (for Luton Airport Parkway)

- South Western Railway services to / from London Waterloo

- Southeastern services between Sevenoaks / Rainham and London Bridge

- London Northwestern Railway services between Bedford and Bletchley and St Albans Abbey to Watford Junction (for services to London Euston)

- Virgin Trains services between Milton Keynes and London Euston

- Gatwick Express, Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern services on any reasonable route