News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Duo run and row length of the Thames for food bank charity

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:25 PM March 23, 2021   
Tristram Owen and James Smith (pictured) finished their 208-mile challenge on Saturday with a marathon

Tristram Owen and James Smith (pictured) finished their 208-mile challenge on Saturday with a marathon - Credit: Ann Owen

A St Albans duo have completed a mammoth charity challenge to beat the lockdown blues. 

During the latest lockdown, Tristram Owen and James Smith, both of Deloitte, set themselves the challenge to virtually cover the length of the Thames. With Tristram rowing and James running, the pair set out to travel the equivalent of 208 miles.

The CoRunChallenge came to its climax on Saturday (March 20), and has raised a whopping £1,400 for Bankuet.

Bankuet is a platform that turns monetary donations into much-needed supplies for food banks, delivering specifically requested items to ensure nothing goes to waste. Launched 18 months ago, the charity has seen a surge in need for food banks services during the pandemic.

Through their fundraising, Tristram and James have raised enough money for at least 45 food parcels to help those in need of emergency support.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Side by side of Bill and Anne Daughtrey on their wedding day and in recent times

St Albans couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Pioneer Club in Harpenden Road.

£5.3m youth facility unveiled as part of housing development scheme

Deborah Price

Logo Icon
COVID-19

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases across district slowly rise

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Barbra (right) ran with the support of her friends Geraldine Carrie and Julie Horrocks

Harpenden woman runs over 2,000km for teenage mental health charity

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus