Duo run and row length of the Thames for food bank charity

Published: 5:25 PM March 23, 2021

Tristram Owen and James Smith (pictured) finished their 208-mile challenge on Saturday with a marathon - Credit: Ann Owen

A St Albans duo have completed a mammoth charity challenge to beat the lockdown blues.

During the latest lockdown, Tristram Owen and James Smith, both of Deloitte, set themselves the challenge to virtually cover the length of the Thames. With Tristram rowing and James running, the pair set out to travel the equivalent of 208 miles.

The CoRunChallenge came to its climax on Saturday (March 20), and has raised a whopping £1,400 for Bankuet.

Bankuet is a platform that turns monetary donations into much-needed supplies for food banks, delivering specifically requested items to ensure nothing goes to waste. Launched 18 months ago, the charity has seen a surge in need for food banks services during the pandemic.

Through their fundraising, Tristram and James have raised enough money for at least 45 food parcels to help those in need of emergency support.