Rough sleeper sets up tent outside St Albans district council offices

A man is sleeping rough outside St Albans district council offices after erecting a tent next to the entrance.

The camp is outside the Civic Centre, next to the Alban Arena, and just down the road from night shelter Open Door.

Although our reporter approached him for a comment on his motivations for pitching up there, he declined to answer her questions.

This is just one of many tents which have appeared across the city in recent weeks, including another in Lamb Alley, near Rymans.

It is not known whether these people are sleeping rough out of choice, or have actually been made homeless.

Karen Dragovic, head of housing at St Albans district council, said: “The council’s homelessness team is aware of everyone sleeping rough in the district and ensures offers of help and accommodation are made to all those who need it.

“We work with our partners to provide a dedicated outreach service to ensure anyone sleeping rough, who doesn’t already have somewhere to live, and who engages with local services, gets the help they need.”