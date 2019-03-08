Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied Archant

Three teenagers from Welwyn Garden City who were arrested following a fire at Oaklands College's St Albans campus have been released under investigation.

Firefighters tackled a large-scale blaze at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Firefighters tackled a large-scale blaze at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

The fire broke out shortly after midday on Friday (June 7) in a discovery centre at Oaklands College on Hatfield Road, after a large section of cladding caught alight.

Eight fire engines were called to the scene and all staff and students were safely evacuated.

Later that day, two girls aged 16 and 17 and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of arson. Yesterday all three were released under police investigation.

The college's summer fair on Sunday went ahead as planned, and the college is open as usual this week.

Enquiries are still ongoing and anyone with information should contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/51297/19.