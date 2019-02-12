Advanced search

Spate of antisocial behaviour in St Albans over half term

PUBLISHED: 12:36 26 February 2019

Police were called to multiple reports of antisocial behaviour in St Albans during half term.

Police were called to multiple reports of antisocial behaviour in St Albans during half term.

Archant

Police were called to several reports of teenagers misbehaving in St Albans towards the end of half term.

On Friday, February 22 police were called at 12.41pm to reports of a group of youths kicking the glass at a bus stop in Maple Avenue in St Albans.

The glass was not damaged, and the group of boys and girls then boarded a bus into the city centre.

Police were also called at 3.48pm on Saturday, February 23, to reports of antisocial behaviour in farmland off Batchwood Drive.

Youths were seen driving motorbikes over crops in the farmland. Police searched the area but were unable to find the group.

There was another report of antisocial behaviour later that day, at 9.41pm, in Royal Road. It was reported that a large group of teenage boys and girls were holding a party which had become rowdy.

Police officers attended but found that no crime had been committed.

On Sunday, February 24 police were called at 3.54pm to reports of youths behaving badly in Drovers Way.

A group of teenagers were seen climbing onto a roof and throwing cans down on the street.

Police attended and moved the group along, as well as providing words of advice.

