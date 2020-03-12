Have you seen Evie who went missing from St Albans?

A 15-year-old girl who was last seen in St Albans, yesterday, has gone missing.

Evie Halkyard was last seen at around 1.30pm in the city, but police are now appealing to find her.

She is described as slim, around 5ft 6in tall and with long brown hair that is normally worn in a pony tail.

She was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms, pale pink Air Force Nike trainers and a black 'wet look' puffa jacket.

She also has links to Redbourn, Borehamwood and London.

It is believed that Evie may have travelled to the Waterloo area of London.

If you have seen the 15-year-old or have information on her whereabouts call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 448 of 11 March.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.