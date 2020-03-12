Advanced search

Have you seen Evie who went missing from St Albans?

PUBLISHED: 16:28 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 12 March 2020

Evie Halkyard, 15, was seen at around 1.30pm, yesterday, in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police.

Evie Halkyard, 15, was seen at around 1.30pm, yesterday, in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

A 15-year-old girl who was last seen in St Albans, yesterday, has gone missing.

Evie Halkyard was last seen at around 1.30pm in the city, but police are now appealing to find her.

She is described as slim, around 5ft 6in tall and with long brown hair that is normally worn in a pony tail.

You may also want to watch:

She was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms, pale pink Air Force Nike trainers and a black 'wet look' puffa jacket.

She also has links to Redbourn, Borehamwood and London.

It is believed that Evie may have travelled to the Waterloo area of London.

If you have seen the 15-year-old or have information on her whereabouts call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 448 of 11 March.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans GP surgery closes to reduce risk of coronavirus infection

The Maltings Surgery in St Albans has closed amid fears of coronavirus infection. Picture: Archant

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Sixth patient to die of coronavirus was being treated in west Herts area

A sixth patient has died from coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans GP surgery closes to reduce risk of coronavirus infection

The Maltings Surgery in St Albans has closed amid fears of coronavirus infection. Picture: Archant

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Sixth patient to die of coronavirus was being treated in west Herts area

A sixth patient has died from coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have you seen Evie who went missing from St Albans?

Evie Halkyard, 15, was seen at around 1.30pm, yesterday, in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police.

St Albans City Youth hoping new partnership can help them achieve their goals

One of the many St Albans City Youth teams, the U13 inclusive side.

St Albans church offers day of free fun!

St Paul's Church in St Albans.

Oaklands College in St Albans cancels lambing weekend due to coronavirus fears

Oaklands College in St Albans has cancelled its annual lambing weekend event. Picture: Oaklands College

St Albans rejects Hatfield quarry plans that could contaminate water supply

Ellenbrook and Smallford residents associations oppose the quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.
Drive 24