Advanced search

Have you seen this teenager missing from Hemel Hempstead?

PUBLISHED: 08:13 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 19 February 2020

Can you help find this missing man? Picture: Supplied

Can you help find this missing man? Picture: Supplied

Archant

Police are asking for help to find a teenager who has gone missing.

Amran Bouhamed, aged 16, was last seen in Woodhall Farm, Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, February 16.

You may also want to watch:

He is around 5ft 9in, of slim build with dark hair and brown eyes.

Amran was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark red button-up shirt, with a black puffer jacket and black trainers.

If you have seen him since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Amran now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have you seen this teenager missing from Hemel Hempstead?

Can you help find this missing man? Picture: Supplied

Harpenden teacher launches recipe website after three personal tragedies

Claire Gilles in the kitchen.

Bonus point win puts Harpenden in the mix for promotion

A muddy Harpenden kept their shock promotion charge on track with victory at Ruislip.

Mavericks ready to battle for play-offs says boss as league gets ‘stronger and stronger’

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala during the pre-season friendly with Wasps. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Relief for Tabard as victory over Kilburn Cosmos ends barren run

Jack Reilly landed two conversions and a penalty in Tabards win over Kilburn Cosmos. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24