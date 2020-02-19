Have you seen this teenager missing from Hemel Hempstead?

Police are asking for help to find a teenager who has gone missing.

Amran Bouhamed, aged 16, was last seen in Woodhall Farm, Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, February 16.

He is around 5ft 9in, of slim build with dark hair and brown eyes.

Amran was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark red button-up shirt, with a black puffer jacket and black trainers.

If you have seen him since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Amran now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.