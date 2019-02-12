Advanced search

Teenage boy arrested for drug possession in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 10:32 26 February 2019

A teenage boy was arrested outside Harpenden Rugby Club on suspicion of drug possession. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A teenage boy was stopped by police and found with suspected cannabis in Harpenden.

Shortly before 6.15pm yesterday a vehicle pulled out in front of police officers on the A1081.

The officers requested the vehicle pull over outside Harpenden Rugby Club in Redbourn Lane.

A teenage boy was found with three bags of suspected cannabis on his person and was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

