Teenage girl who violently attacked 14-year-olds given referral order

A 15-year-old has been convicted of attacking three other 14-year-olds. Picture: Archant Archant

A teenage girl who violently attacked three 14-year-olds in St Albans has been given a 10-month youth referral order.

The 15-year-old from Redbourn was found guilty on February 27 of two assaults last year - they took place at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre on April 2 and in Park Street Lane on April 5.

Her victims were left with chipped teeth, black eyes, and bruising after the attacks.

She pleaded guilty to a third assault near McDonald’s in Griffiths Way on May 12.

The offender must pay two of the victims £50, the third £100, and court costs of £620. She was also given a 10-month youth referral order - this is a community-based order in which the court ‘refers’ the child to a youth offender panel to set a contract of work.

Local Crime Unit Det Con Claire Mann said: “These were vicious attacks which left three young girls with visible injuries including chipped teeth, black eyes and bruising.

“Not only were they injured but they were understandably scared by these violent attacks. This unprovoked violence had a huge negative impact across the community in April and May last year.”

The Herts Ad were aware of the attacks at the time of the incidents, but held off publication to allow police to collect evidence which may have been deleted if the suspects became aware of the investigation.

After this had been secured, this newspaper ran a story on the crimes.

Det Con Mann said: “We worked closely with the parents of the victims and the schools at the time and were able to quickly identify the offender.”

St Albans Ch Insp Lynda Coates said: “We will not tolerate violent assaults of any kind in St Albans. I hope this girl’s conviction helps reassure the brave victims and their families.

“One of the parents of one of the victims has already been in contact to say they are pleased with the verdict, which makes our job worthwhile.

“We also want to encourage pupils to report any kind of assault to their teachers, who will contact us if the matter becomes more serious, as it did in this case.”