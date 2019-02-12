Girl suffers bleed on the brain after assault in St Albans

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A 17-year-old girl was left with serious injuries after being attacked by a group of youths in St Albans city centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim was assaulted outside Barclays Bank in St Peter’s Street at around 6.40pm on Friday, March 1.

She suffered a bleed on the brain, a detached eye retina and a suspected fractured eye socket, and has since been discharged from hospital.

A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl from St Albans have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have been police bailed until March 28 while enquiries continue.

DC Paul Edmondson, who is investigating, said: “We have arrested two people in connection with this incident and our enquiries are currently on-going.

“I’m appealing for anyone who believes they saw what happened to get in touch as you may have information that is vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact DC Edmondson by emailing paul.edmondson@herts.pnn.police.uk, or calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting crime reference 41/20068/1.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.