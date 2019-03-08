Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 18:10 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 01 July 2019

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans.

A teenage female victim was raped in the Alban Way, just behind Charrington Place, between 8.50pm and 9pm on Good Friday, April 19.

Following an earlier appeal, the police now have a CCTV image of a man they believe may hold valuable information.

You may also want to watch:

DC Karen Dewar, from the Sexual Offences Investigation Team, is investigating. She said: "I'm now appealing for anyone who may know the man in the image to come forward."

St Albans Chief Insp Lynda Coates said: "I understand that news of this sexual assault will come as a shock to the local community.

"I want to assure residents that we are working hard to identify and arrest the offender and we have increased proactive patrols in the area to offer reassurance and help ensure we continue to keep the public safe."

Anyone who knows the man pictured, or has any further information, should contact DC Dewar by emailing karen.dewar@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/35569/19 or report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Appeal for missing man in Bengeo

Connor Brittain is missing from Bengeo.

St Albans school expansion plan backed despite loss of playing field

St Peter's School in St Albans is due to expand, but Sport England fears this will have a detrimental effect on the school's playing field. Picture: DANNY LOO

Girl gang beating up 14-year-olds around St Albans

There have been three linked incidents.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Appeal for missing man in Bengeo

Connor Brittain is missing from Bengeo.

St Albans school expansion plan backed despite loss of playing field

St Peter's School in St Albans is due to expand, but Sport England fears this will have a detrimental effect on the school's playing field. Picture: DANNY LOO

Girl gang beating up 14-year-olds around St Albans

There have been three linked incidents.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans children create ‘bug hotel’ habitat for insects

Children at Grasshoppers Day Nursery in St Albans created a bug hotel to encourage insect life. Picture: Childbase

St Albans MP campaigns for school funding

St Albans MP Anne Main is campaigning for better funding for schools. Picture: Anne Main's office

Thousands pack out St Albans shopping centre for summer street food festival

Christopher Place summer street food festival in St Albans,

St Albans school expansion plan backed despite loss of playing field

St Peter's School in St Albans is due to expand, but Sport England fears this will have a detrimental effect on the school's playing field. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists