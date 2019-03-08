CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans.

A teenage female victim was raped in the Alban Way, just behind Charrington Place, between 8.50pm and 9pm on Good Friday, April 19.

Following an earlier appeal, the police now have a CCTV image of a man they believe may hold valuable information.

DC Karen Dewar, from the Sexual Offences Investigation Team, is investigating. She said: "I'm now appealing for anyone who may know the man in the image to come forward."

St Albans Chief Insp Lynda Coates said: "I understand that news of this sexual assault will come as a shock to the local community.

"I want to assure residents that we are working hard to identify and arrest the offender and we have increased proactive patrols in the area to offer reassurance and help ensure we continue to keep the public safe."

Anyone who knows the man pictured, or has any further information, should contact DC Dewar by emailing karen.dewar@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/35569/19 or report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.