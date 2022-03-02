Teenage girl missing from Broxbourne 

13-year-old Miley was last seen at around 10am yesterday (March 1.) - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A young teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Broxbourne



13-year-old Miley was last seen at around 10am yesterday (March 1.) Hertfordshire Constabulary are appealing for the public to help trace the missing teen.

Miley is described as mixed race, 5ft 4in tall, of a slim build and with straight shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Champion tracksuit. Miley sometimes wears glasses (as pictured.)

Officers are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for Miley’s welfare. Miley often travels by train into London, so she could have travelled to the city.

If you have seen Miley since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 725 of 1 March.

For immediate sightings call 999 straight away.



