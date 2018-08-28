Advanced search

Teenage girl punched in the face and mugged by group of teenagers in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 13:04 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 18 January 2019

A teenage girl was assaulted in St Peters Street, St Albans city centre. Picture: Danny Loo

A teenage girl was assaulted in St Peters Street, St Albans city centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A teenage girl was attacked and had her Apple AirPods stolen by a group of boys and girls in St Albans city centre.

Police were called to St Peters Street at 6.52pm on Wednesday, January 16, to reports that a girl had been assaulted and mugged.

The victim was waiting for a bus with a friend when a group of about nine teenage boys and girls walked by. One of the teenagers recognised the victim and started calling her name, then two of the group members approached her.

When the victim got up to wait for her approaching bus she was assaulted by one of the teenagers, who punched her in the face, head and body.

Her Apple AirPods fell out and were stolen by one of the teenagers, and the whole group left down Adelaide Street.

The girl sustained bruising to her face.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Herts Police on non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/5246/19.

