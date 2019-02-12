Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a boy was stabbed in St Albans last night.

Police were called at 8.02pm yesterday to reports of a teenage boy being stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans.

The boy was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but was later released and returned home.

Firearms officers, supported by the dog unit and National Police Air Service, made arrest enquiries at addresses in St Albans, London Colney and Welwyn Garden City.

A 16-year-old boy from St Albans and a 15-year-old boy from London Colney were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and remain in police custody.

Sgt Caro from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Despite some reports that are on social media, this is not connected in any way with Sandringham School.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspects are known to each other and enquiries are continuing.”

Last month a 15-year-old boy was jailed for nine years for stabbing a 16-year-old boy in Verulamium Park in June 2018, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

In November, 20-year-old Ahsanullah Nawazai was stabbed to death in Walsingham Way, London Colney, and Carla Callum, 30, from London Colney and Ani Anderson, 20, from London were charged with his murder.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/16207/19.