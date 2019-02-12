Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:12 19 February 2019

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a boy was stabbed in St Albans last night.

Police were called at 8.02pm yesterday to reports of a teenage boy being stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans.

The boy was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but was later released and returned home.

Firearms officers, supported by the dog unit and National Police Air Service, made arrest enquiries at addresses in St Albans, London Colney and Welwyn Garden City.

A 16-year-old boy from St Albans and a 15-year-old boy from London Colney were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and remain in police custody.

Sgt Caro from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Despite some reports that are on social media, this is not connected in any way with Sandringham School.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspects are known to each other and enquiries are continuing.”

Last month a 15-year-old boy was jailed for nine years for stabbing a 16-year-old boy in Verulamium Park in June 2018, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

In November, 20-year-old Ahsanullah Nawazai was stabbed to death in Walsingham Way, London Colney, and Carla Callum, 30, from London Colney and Ani Anderson, 20, from London were charged with his murder.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/16207/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Major delays on M1 after car overturns near Redbourn junction

M1 crash: There have been major delays southbound this morning after a three-vehicle crash which saw this car overturn between Junction 9 for Redbourn and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit has reported that a

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arrest after A414 crash between St Albans and Hatfield

A man has been arrested following a crash on the A414 this morning between Hatfield and St Albans.

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Sensational St Albans secure emphatic victory over Staines to keep pressure on leaders

Fraser Morris was the star of the show with four tries in St Albans' mauling of Staines. Picture: DANNY LOO

London Colney bridge on edge of collapse, concerned man believes

A close up picture of the underside of London Colney's Telford Bridge. Picture: Ken Peak

Convert your social media followers into customers

Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture: Antony Kelly

Talented MK Dons forward Liam Sole has the skills to succeed says St Albans City manager Ian Allinson

Liam Sole enjoyed scoring his first goal for St Albans City at Wealdstone. Picture: LEIGH PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists