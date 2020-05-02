Advanced search

Do you know who stole teddy bear display from St Albans home?

PUBLISHED: 16:45 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 02 May 2020

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

Archant

The hunt is on for teddy bears stolen from the front of a house in St Albans.

The display, in Homewood Road, has changed daily throughout the coronavirus lockdown, with bears taking part in various activities, including camping, fishing, car mechanics and even Christmas celebrations since it was started on Good Friday.

It proved popular among passers-by out for their daily exercise, but the entire display was stolen at just before midday today.

Homeowner Sarah Shreeves, whose family were responsible for creating the display, said: “People are very cross that someone would do this - we’ve had lots of comments about how much they’ve enjoyed seeing the scenes.”

It is thought the bears were loaded into a blue van which has been captured on CCTV.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101.

The teddy bear display was seen being loaded into this van.The teddy bear display was seen being loaded into this van.

