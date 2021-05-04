News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Teacher runs 43 miles in mother's memory

Laura Bill

Published: 10:50 AM May 4, 2021   
Peter Binks took part in the event in honour of his mother Marian, who suddenly lost her life to cancer.

A St Albans schoolteacher has run a 43-mile ultramarathon in memory of his mum.

Peter Binks, who is assistant headteacher at Roundwood Park School, took part in the event in honour of his mother Marian, who suddenly lost her life to cancer last year at the age of 69.

Peter ran the race with friends Tom Seddon, Scott Desborough and Niall Magee  and finished in just six hours and  52 minutes.

In less than a week, Peter has raised more than £4,800 for Cancer Research UK

He said: "I was blown away by the support I received from family, friends and colleagues - many of whom have also lost loved ones to cancer. I hope that the money raised will bring us one step closer to more effective treatments and that one day soon we will find a cure to this devastating disease."

You can still sponsor him at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-binks4

St Albans News

