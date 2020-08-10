Advanced search

Travel with confidence in a COVID-safe taxi in Herts

PUBLISHED: 14:39 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 10 August 2020

Deborah Price

Taxi drivers are being offered the chance to take a course on preventing COVID-19.

Taxi drivers are being offered the chance to take a course on preventing COVID-19.

Archant

County cabbies are being offered free online training to keep themselves and their passengers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taxi drivers who successfully complete the course can display a ‘Travel with Confidence’ sticker in their cab or private hire vehicle.

This is meant to offer a clear sign to customers that the risk of contracting COVID-19 during their journey has been minimised.

The course is being rolled out across the county by the Herts and Beds Licensing Group, with funding from Hertfordshire’s director of public health Jim McManus, following a successful pilot in Watford.

You may also want to watch:

In addition to the stickers, those drivers who complete the course also qualify for £100 towards the cost of a Perspex screen to separate the driver’s compartment.

Oliver Rawlings, service manager of licensing and enforcement at East Herts and chair of the Herts and Beds Licensing Group, says the roll-out of the course recognises the proportion of drivers who may be more vulnerable to the serious effects of COVID-19 – either because they are from a BAME background or because of their age.

But he also pointed to the significant proportion of regular customers who have underlying health concerns themselves – often using taxis or private hire vehicles to travel to and from hospital.

And he hopes passengers will specifically ask for vehicles where drivers have completed the training.

“It’s about drivers protecting themselves and their customers,” said Mr Rawlings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Wheathampstead school bids Year 6 pupils goodbye

Year 6 pupils at Beech Hyde Primary School in Wheathampstead said goodbye before moving on to secondary school. Picture: Beech Hyde School

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Property Spotlight: An elegant Edwardian home in St Albans

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Wheathampstead school bids Year 6 pupils goodbye

Year 6 pupils at Beech Hyde Primary School in Wheathampstead said goodbye before moving on to secondary school. Picture: Beech Hyde School

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Property Spotlight: An elegant Edwardian home in St Albans

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans solicitors raise money for doctors’ mental health charity

Debenhams Ottaway solicitors raised �4500 for charity. Picture: Debenhams Ottaway

Travel with confidence in a COVID-safe taxi in Herts

Taxi drivers are being offered the chance to take a course on preventing COVID-19.

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Another good performance but Harpenden just come up short against Welwyn

Jack Doyle took four wickets in Harpenden's match against Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Open-air book hubs come to Redbourn and Harpenden

Book hubs come to Redbourn and Harpenden. Picture: Supplied