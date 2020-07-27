Advanced search

Westminster Diary: No break from the coronavirus crisis as Parliament starts summer recess

PUBLISHED: 09:33 30 July 2020

Daisy Cooper MP.

Daisy Cooper MP.

HM Government

Welcome to my Westminster diary. Each week, I’ll be giving a behind-the-scenes take on what life is really like as a new MP. From jeering and bobbing, procedures and prayers, I’ll be lifting the lid on the mother of all Parliaments. Think ‘The Thick of It’ not ‘House of Cards’!

This week saw the final few days of the Parliamentary term before the summer recess. That means that whilst (some) MPs are still working, they won’t be meeting as a group in Parliament to debate and vote on new laws.

The “Russia Report” was finally published but whether it contained a ‘smoking gun’ or not fell down to party lines. The government was quick to say there was no evidence of Russian interference and opposition MPs pointed out this was because the government hadn’t looked for any.

You may also want to watch:

As predicted, there was a “take out the trash day” – publishing new and usually unpopular policies online where few people will see them, without any formal announcement and when it’s too late for them to be scrutinised.

Perhaps the most ominous looking of these was that Number 10 is taking direct control of government data policy. In operational terms, this might be a good thing: the government’s digital transformation could do with a top-level push. But the question is one of scrutiny and accountability. Dominic Cummings is famous for breaking the rules and not apologising, and working for Vote Leave, which was fined for using data without consent during the EU referendum. When he’s the one in charge of centralising government data and power, alarm bells start to ring.

Strangely, the government also sneaked out an ‘announcement’ that, in my view, should have been shouted from the rooftops: a call for evidence on how to fix the broken business rates system that is killing our high streets. Just two weeks earlier, I had written to the government with the support of 20 MPs, calling for this review to be “turbo-charged”, so it was nice to secure an end of term win.

Finally, as MPs shuffled through the voting lobby for the final time before September – some wearing masks, some not – we exchanged small talk about summer plans. Many were going to catch up on emails, some were hoping for a holiday abroad via an air bridge, most were planning a ‘staycation’.

The week closed with the air bridge to Spain being suspended. Thousands of Brits, including the Secretary of State for Transport, will now have to quarantine when they return from holiday. It serves as a stark reminder: that there’s no recess from the COVID crisis this summer.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hundreds of council officers could be made redundant if Hertfordshire unitary proposal goes ahead

Borough and district council officers could be made redundant by the proposals. Picture: Archant.

Faith Focus: Return to the Houses of God

Alan Sharp

Westminster Diary: No break from the coronavirus crisis as Parliament starts summer recess

Daisy Cooper MP.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

What does nature mean to us?

A blackbird finding rich pickings in an overgrown corner of the garden. Picture: Rupert Evershed