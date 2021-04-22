News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Your Paper, Your Voice - tell us what you think about our newspaper

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM April 22, 2021   
Tell us what you think of the Herts Ad to help shape our future

Tell us what you think of the Herts Ad to help shape our future - Credit: Archant

Today we are asking readers to help shape our future by telling us what you think of our newspaper and websites.

Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve across St Albans, Harpenden and the surrounding areas, and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interests and needs - while reporting on vital local news.

Following a tough year like no other in history, we realise that your priorities may have changed.

We're asking for your input so we can produce the best paper possible, which is tailored to our readers.

Please help guide our future by taking part in our survey - Your Paper, Your Voice.

We want to know what you like and dislike about the Herts Ad, what you want us to do more of and what you want us to cut back on.

You may also want to watch:

Your views will be taken into careful consideration and will help us plan our content as we move forward into the future.

Thank you

Click on this link to take our survey

Most Read

  1. 1 Parish council reveals £250K financial scandal over 11 years
  2. 2 Knife found in churchyard by litter pickers
  3. 3 Elderly care charity set to close due to pandemic pressures
  1. 4 How many candidates are standing for county council?
  2. 5 Swimming's coming home for Harpenden as club return to refurbished base
  3. 6 Former St Albans Mayor celebrates golden wedding
  4. 7 When will the election results be counted in Herts?
  5. 8 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
  6. 9 Teen suicide prevention charity appoints first ambassador

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

SASA performing a flashmob outside Marks & Spencer, St Albans.

Flashmob celebrates re-opening of St Albans high street

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Al fresco St Albans.

Coronavirus

What are our district's cases like now lockdown restrictions have eased?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Pubs can welcome back customers to outdoor areas from April 12.

Lockdown Easing | Video

What can open when COVID lockdown eases on April 12?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The White Lion in the heart of St Albans city centre.

Punch Taverns calls time on White Lion pub team

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus