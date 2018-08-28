Advanced search

St Albans children deliver cakes to police and fire stations on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 January 2019

Fire crew members at St Alban Fire Station are presented with ‘thank-you’ cupcakes on Christmas Day 2018 by the Sturgess family - (left to right): Yeshaya (7), Temima (5), and Leah-Orah (10).

Archant

Children from St Albans Synagogue decorated cakes and delivered them to police and fire stations on Christmas Day.

At Hatfield Police Station, an officer accepts a delivery of ‘thank-you’ cupcakes on Christmas Day from the Sturgess family (left to right): Leah-Orah (10), Temima (5) and Yeshaya (7).At Hatfield Police Station, an officer accepts a delivery of ‘thank-you’ cupcakes on Christmas Day from the Sturgess family (left to right): Leah-Orah (10), Temima (5) and Yeshaya (7).

The three eldest children of Rabbi Daniel Sturgess, the synagogue’s minister, brought the treats to St Albans fire station and Hatfield police station, with illustrated notes expressing their thanks.

Rabbi Sturgess said: “Many of us have enjoyed time away from our usual routines during the holidays, and many of us will have taken the opportunity to spend time with friends and family.

“However, while we do so, we know there are others in our society who have needed to continue working for our benefit, and we wanted to show in this small way how much we value the sacrifice they make for us.

“I am happy to say the emergency services staff who received the gifts were touched by the sentiment – and excited by the cupcakes!”

