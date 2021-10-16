News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Rotary Clubs dive in for charity swimathon in aid of women's refug

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:00 PM October 16, 2021   
St Albans Rotary Clubs are holding in a charity swimathon in aid of St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR).

St Albans Rotary Clubs are holding in a charity swimathon in aid of St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR). - Credit: SARC

A mammoth swimathon is back for its third year to help raise vital funds for victims of domestic abuse.

St Albans Rotary Clubs have once again teamed up with Westminster Lodge and the Salmon Club - St Albans’ disabled swimming club - to support St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR).

The leisure centre will be holding the event on Saturday October 23 for the third year running. In the last two years, they have raised £20,000 for Herts Young Homeless and Mind in Mid Herts. The team is hopeful that 2021 will be the biggest year yet.

Any team or individual of any age can take part, so Everyone Active is encouraging anyone and everyone who can swim a length, to sign up and get involved.

Steve Cox, contract manager at Everyone Active, who run Westminster Lodge with St Albans district council, said: “It is a great honour to be able to continue to host such an established charity event at Westminster Lodge.

You may also want to watch:

“SAHWR continues to deliver inspiring work in the community to help those who are, or have been victims of domestic abuse. The funds will be vital in helping the charity get the support they need, especially after such a difficult period during the UK wide lockdowns.”

St Albans Rotary Clubs are holding in a charity swimathon in aid of St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR).

St Albans Rotary Clubs are holding in a charity swimathon in aid of St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR). - Credit: SARC

Jenny Muir, chair of St Albans Rotary swimathon committee, added: “We are so pleased to be in partnership with Everyone Active and with our amazing Salmon Club, a local disabled swimming club which has just celebrated its 50th anniversary. They have taken part in the other swimathons with participants aged between seven to 100 years old. What an example to us all.”

St Albans Rotary Clubs are holding in a charity swimathon in aid of St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR).

St Albans Rotary Clubs are holding in a charity swimathon in aid of St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR). - Credit: SARC

Most Read

  1. 1 Welcome to the House of Poutine, St Albans' newest city centre eatery
  2. 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 3 Harpenden's disappearing banks - will Barclays be next?
  1. 4 Harpenden High Street Covid road closures to end imminently
  2. 5 David Amess: St Albans MP Daisy Cooper reacts to tragedy
  3. 6 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  4. 7 Black History Month: 'I am connected to the world by a multitude of threads'
  5. 8 Can you help police trace Park Street vandal?
  6. 9 Revealed: The most popular places in Hertfordshire to move to
  7. 10 St Albans man's charity walk in memory of dad who died following heart attack

The event hopes to raise £20,000 for SAHWR this year. Registration is free and each person can choose a 30 minute slot in which they can complete a 20 minute swim.

Visit www.stalbansrotaryswimathon.org to find out more or to sign up. Those who do not wish to take part in the event can still support the cause by visiting the website and clicking the donate button.

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Brilliant Breakfast panel with Andrei Lussmann.

Brilliant Breakfast goes down a treat with the women of St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Harpenden's new Eric Morecambe Centre.

Look! Sneak peek inside Harpenden's new Eric Morecambe Centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Laura Bill meets Arena panto star Chizzy Akudolu.

The Alban Arena

Alban Arena launches annual pantomime with Strictly Come Dancing star

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The London Underground poster of St Albans.

Bid on London Underground poster of French Row in St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon