Rotary Clubs dive in for charity swimathon in aid of women's refug

Published: 12:00 PM October 16, 2021

St Albans Rotary Clubs are holding in a charity swimathon in aid of St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR). - Credit: SARC

A mammoth swimathon is back for its third year to help raise vital funds for victims of domestic abuse.

St Albans Rotary Clubs have once again teamed up with Westminster Lodge and the Salmon Club - St Albans’ disabled swimming club - to support St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR).

The leisure centre will be holding the event on Saturday October 23 for the third year running. In the last two years, they have raised £20,000 for Herts Young Homeless and Mind in Mid Herts. The team is hopeful that 2021 will be the biggest year yet.

Any team or individual of any age can take part, so Everyone Active is encouraging anyone and everyone who can swim a length, to sign up and get involved.

Steve Cox, contract manager at Everyone Active, who run Westminster Lodge with St Albans district council, said: “It is a great honour to be able to continue to host such an established charity event at Westminster Lodge.

You may also want to watch:

“SAHWR continues to deliver inspiring work in the community to help those who are, or have been victims of domestic abuse. The funds will be vital in helping the charity get the support they need, especially after such a difficult period during the UK wide lockdowns.”

St Albans Rotary Clubs are holding in a charity swimathon in aid of St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR). - Credit: SARC

Jenny Muir, chair of St Albans Rotary swimathon committee, added: “We are so pleased to be in partnership with Everyone Active and with our amazing Salmon Club, a local disabled swimming club which has just celebrated its 50th anniversary. They have taken part in the other swimathons with participants aged between seven to 100 years old. What an example to us all.”

St Albans Rotary Clubs are holding in a charity swimathon in aid of St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR). - Credit: SARC

The event hopes to raise £20,000 for SAHWR this year. Registration is free and each person can choose a 30 minute slot in which they can complete a 20 minute swim.

Visit www.stalbansrotaryswimathon.org to find out more or to sign up. Those who do not wish to take part in the event can still support the cause by visiting the website and clicking the donate button.