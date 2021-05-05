Wombles launch St Albans SustFest programme for 2021

Published: 8:10 AM May 5, 2021

Underground, overground, Wombling free... Some famous faces helped launch the programme for this year's St Albans Sustainability Festival.

The Wombles have made a special short animation for SustFest21 which has been released alongside the programme of more than 100 events.

Great Uncle Bulgaria, the oldest and wisest of the Wombles, said: "I have always enjoyed my visits to the beautiful city of St Albans. That’s why we are delighted to support the Sustainability Festival. We want everyone in St Albans district to become Wombles and do everything they can for the local environment."

This year's #SustFest starts on May 23 with a Sustainable Market in St Albans city centre, and continues across St Albans, Harpenden and the villages until Sunday June 6.

Jill Watson, chair of the volunteer festival organising group, said: “We are delighted that the Wombles approached us to encourage and support the festival! They are everybody’s favourite environmentalists.”

You may also want to watch:

SustFest21 volunteer, Nina Vinther, 23, is involved in a number of SustFest21 events: “I'm really excited for St Albans Cathedral to host an online live conversation about Climate Justice on May 26, and for our free lunchtime concert on Sunday June 6. At Earthworks, where I'm a trustee, we have made a special video about our Hixberry Lane eco-garden. At St Albans Woodcraft folk, we're inviting young people to meet an engineer involved in climate solutions on May 27.”

Many SustFest21 events are free. Some need booking, including a guided walk to see River Ver mayfly, a sustainable fashion panel chat and the optimistic film, 2040.

Events in the wider district include a self-led Scavenger Hunt around Harpenden’s green spaces and the Wheathampstead-wide One Small Thing campaign.

Natalie Edwards, chair of Plastic Free Harpenden and member of Bethany Community Church, said: “It will be great to use SustFest to relaunch Plastic Free Harpenden along with some litter picks, including one for families.

"Bethany Church will have a downloadable Reflection Trail around the town and be running an online Sustainable Living Forum.”

Access the full 2021 Sustainability Festival programme and see the Wombles video at www.sustfest.org