Sustainable St Albans receives 2019 Sustainability Award

PUBLISHED: 06:59 07 January 2020

Alison Crompton AECOM, Amanda Yorwerth (Chair of St Albans Sustainability Festival), Linda Shall and Gail Jackson (trustees of Sustainable St Albans); Danny Crew and Clare Norris (AECOM Green Office team).

Alison Crompton AECOM, Amanda Yorwerth (Chair of St Albans Sustainability Festival), Linda Shall and Gail Jackson (trustees of Sustainable St Albans); Danny Crew and Clare Norris (AECOM Green Office team).

Charity Sustainable St Albans, which works locally to raise awareness and address the challenges of climate change, has won the inaugural 2019 Sustainability Award from Hertfordshire Sustainability Forum.

The award, which is an artistic representation of trees, is made from recycled glass and was sponsored by AECOM.

Gail Jackson, a trustee with Sustainable St Albans, said: "It is a real honour to accept this award on behalf of the many volunteers who have worked over the past 10 years to bring climate change and environmental issues to the fore in St Albans district.

"The Hertfordshire Sustainability Forum does an excellent job in bringing together those council professionals at the forefront of climate issues as well as climate concerned groups across the district."

The ceremony took place at the county's first ever Climate Change Conference, and the award was presented by Alison Crompton, regional director of sustainability, buildings and places at AECOM.

