Sustainable St Albans launches eco-friendly resource to keep people busy during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:44 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 24 April 2020

Kate Swindells and her daughter pack seeds for Grow Community - Sopwell's seed swap project in St Albans. Picture: Grow Community

Kate Swindells and her daughter pack seeds for Grow Community - Sopwell's seed swap project in St Albans. Picture: Grow Community

Sustainable St Albans has created a new online resource with eco-friendly activities for children and adults to do at home during the lockdown.

Ben Mitchell shows off his newly created garden mini pond. Picture: Isobel MtichellBen Mitchell shows off his newly created garden mini pond. Picture: Isobel Mtichell

The site includes activities from the Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust and from Wilderhood Watch in St Albans, who have turned their cancelled Sustainability Festival events into two online challenges: The Lockdown Garden Wildlife Photographic Competition and the Great St Albans Sunflower Challenge.

The charity is asking participants to take photos of what they do and share them on social media to encourage others to get involved.

Sustainable St Albans trustee Gail Jackson said: “We may have cancelled SustFest20 but that hasn’t stopped local groups caring about the environment. Some have transformed their festival ideas into online challenges and others have created new activities.

“This fantastic resource all about the natural world offers something positive for everyone at this very difficult time.”

The resource was launched by Sustainable St Albans’ schools’ group, and was designed to promote local environmental initiatives and to keep residents enthusiastic about sustainability.

There are various formats including quizzes and puzzles for learning about nature, practical family projects such as making a bird feeder, videos about climate change, home-schooling lesson materials for different levels of education and tips for wildlife photography.

Isobel Mitchell, who chairs the schools’ group, said: “With the schools closed and people in lockdown, we figured everyone could do with some inspiration about wildlife, growing food and other sustainable activities.

“We initially re-purposed our schools page to feature ideas for home-schooling, but it quickly moved into activities for everybody. Whether you are looking for something to do with the kids or just want to explore environmental things to do for adults – there’s something for everyone.”

The eco-friendly activities are available at www.sustainablestalbans.org/sustainable-lockdown/

To share your photos or ideas, tag Sustainable St Albans on Facebook @SustainableStAlbans, Twitter and Instagram @SustainableStA, or email schools@sustainablestalbans.org.

