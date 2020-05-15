St Albans young people invited to share their eco-friendly lockdown activities
PUBLISHED: 14:59 17 May 2020
Sustainable St Albans is running a competition for under-18s to share how they are living sustainably under lockdown.
The group is asking for children and teenagers to send in photos, artwork or pieces of writing inspired by their activities – such as riding bikes more, growing fruit and vegetables, cooking with leftovers and listening to bird song.
Sustainable St Albans has published an A to Z of eco-friendly activity suggestions on their website, following the cancellation of their planned festival SustFest20 due to the pandemic.
The list also includes activities from the Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust and from Wilderhood Watch in St Albans.
Every entry will be entered into a prize draw, with five winners chosen at random to win a £15 gift voucher. Entries must be submitted by Friday, June 5. To enter go to bit.ly/SSALockDownComp
