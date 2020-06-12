St Albans children share how they are living sustainably during lockdown

Sustainable St Albans held a competition for children to show how they are living sustainably during lockdown.

Young people under the age of 18 were asked to send in photos, artwork or pieces of writing inspired by what they have been doing.

Isobel Mitchell, chair of the Sustainable St Albans Schools Group, said: “We were delighted to receive so many lovely entries by the children of the district, enthusing about the eco-friendly activities they have been doing during lockdown.

“We had some stunning artwork and some fabulous pieces of writing as well as lots of photographs and collages.”

Many children had been growing fruit, vegetables and flowers in their gardens or inside containers. Poppy, age five, and Abbey, age three, decorated old containers and planted them with vegetables and herbs, while 14-year-old Meredith sent in drawings of her tomato seedlings at each stage of growth.

Nine-year-old David set up hanging baskets, seven-year-old Bethany is keeping a seed diary recording the progress of her plants, and 15-year-old Johanna said: “I have really enjoyed planting new life and caring and nurturing all the plants.”

Many have been creating habitats for animals and plants by building bug hotels, digging ponds and growing wildflowers for bees and other pollinators.

Justin, 14, from Heathlands School, sent in a picture of his bug hotel, while 10-year-old Kate submitted a picture of her garden’s wildlife-friendly features including swift boxes.

Seven-year-old Anna made a collage of a baby blue tit on her patio, and other children made artwork from papier maché bowls, a pen holder and 3D pictures from recycled materials.

Catherine Ross, trustee of Sustainable St Albans, said: “We hope this heightened appreciation and awareness of the environment will continue post-lockdown and will encourage all of us to #buildbackbetter.

“We can continue to walk and cycle more, rather than using the car, and look after the natural world on our doorsteps and beyond.”

All entries were put into a prize draw and five of the entries received a £15 token.

To see more pictures of the entries, and for more sustainability tips, go to https://sustainablestalbans.org/blog/

