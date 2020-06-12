Advanced search

St Albans children share how they are living sustainably during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:59 13 June 2020

Bethany, age seven, with her beans for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: Supplied

Bethany, age seven, with her beans for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: Supplied

Sustainable St Albans held a competition for children to show how they are living sustainably during lockdown.

Jessica, age nine, made a collage of a bike for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: SuppliedJessica, age nine, made a collage of a bike for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: Supplied

Young people under the age of 18 were asked to send in photos, artwork or pieces of writing inspired by what they have been doing.

Isobel Mitchell, chair of the Sustainable St Albans Schools Group, said: “We were delighted to receive so many lovely entries by the children of the district, enthusing about the eco-friendly activities they have been doing during lockdown.

Justin, age 14, made a bug hotel for the Sustainable St Albans competition. Picture: SuppliedJustin, age 14, made a bug hotel for the Sustainable St Albans competition. Picture: Supplied

“We had some stunning artwork and some fabulous pieces of writing as well as lots of photographs and collages.”

Many children had been growing fruit, vegetables and flowers in their gardens or inside containers. Poppy, age five, and Abbey, age three, decorated old containers and planted them with vegetables and herbs, while 14-year-old Meredith sent in drawings of her tomato seedlings at each stage of growth.

David, age 9, with his vegetables for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: SuppliedDavid, age 9, with his vegetables for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: Supplied

Nine-year-old David set up hanging baskets, seven-year-old Bethany is keeping a seed diary recording the progress of her plants, and 15-year-old Johanna said: “I have really enjoyed planting new life and caring and nurturing all the plants.”

Many have been creating habitats for animals and plants by building bug hotels, digging ponds and growing wildflowers for bees and other pollinators.

Johanna, age 15, made a drawing for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: SuppliedJohanna, age 15, made a drawing for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: Supplied

Justin, 14, from Heathlands School, sent in a picture of his bug hotel, while 10-year-old Kate submitted a picture of her garden’s wildlife-friendly features including swift boxes.

Seven-year-old Anna made a collage of a baby blue tit on her patio, and other children made artwork from papier maché bowls, a pen holder and 3D pictures from recycled materials.

Josh made a papier maché bowl for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: SuppliedJosh made a papier maché bowl for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: Supplied

Catherine Ross, trustee of Sustainable St Albans, said: “We hope this heightened appreciation and awareness of the environment will continue post-lockdown and will encourage all of us to #buildbackbetter.

“We can continue to walk and cycle more, rather than using the car, and look after the natural world on our doorsteps and beyond.”

Priya made a pen holder out of recycled materials for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: SuppliedPriya made a pen holder out of recycled materials for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: Supplied

All entries were put into a prize draw and five of the entries received a £15 token.

To see more pictures of the entries, and for more sustainability tips, go to https://sustainablestalbans.org/blog/

Poppy, age five, and Abbey, age three, with their plants for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: SuppliedPoppy, age five, and Abbey, age three, with their plants for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: Supplied

Tomato seedlings by Meredith, age 14, for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: SuppliedTomato seedlings by Meredith, age 14, for the Sustainable St Albans lockdown competition. Picture: Supplied

Black Lives Matter march set for St Albans

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Students hold Black Lives Matter demonstration in St Albans city centre

Students hold a #BlackLivesMatter demonstration in St Albans city centre.

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

#BlackLivesMatter protest reaches St Albans' Verulamium Park

Black Lives Matter protest in Verulamium Park.

