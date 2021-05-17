Sustainable markets will top and tail annual St Albans eco-festival

Published: 6:00 PM May 17, 2021

Eat Wholefoods will have a stall at the St Albans sustainable market. - Credit: #SustFest

Sustainable markets in St Albans city centre will open and close the fifth award-winning Sustainability Festival.

The events on May 23 and June 6 will see more than 70 local businesses, community groups and charities lining St Peter’s Street and Market Place.

There will be vegetarian and vegan street food vendors, including Lussmanns, Peddling Pizza, Papa Paella and South Indian Food.

The focus of the market, and other festival events, is about living more sustainably and getting closer to nature.

Zero waste stalls such as Phase Out Plastic and Jefferson Crafts will have displays along with market favourites Eat Wholefoods, who use sustainable packaging.

You may also want to watch:

Activities will include making natural vegan face masks with Evolvy Workshop, or the opportunity to chat to volunteers from local eco groups such as Grow Community Sopwell - who will be sharing seeds and seedlings - Butterfly World 2.0 and the newly established Wilder St Albans group.

See Better Planet will be showcasing their renewable energy systems for your home, and you will be able to chat to Enterprise E-Car Club or visit Botox Bikes for advice on how to keep your bicycle in good repair.

Jefferson Crafts will be at the St Albans sustainable market. - Credit: #SustFest

Sustainable fashion will be for sale with Tommy & Lottie, pre-loved clothes from Twenty Outfits, African Textiles, local company WUKA selling sustainable period wear, and much more.

Twenty Outfits owner Eliza Lau-Johnston said,: "The fashion industry has a disastrous impact on the environment, it is the second largest polluter in the world. Why buy new when there are so many amazing preloved pieces circulating out there! We source and rebrand preloved and vintage clothes so it's easy to look effortlessly stylish, individual whilst doing your bit for the planet."

Residents are also encouraged to pick up their festival ‘Count Us in’ climate action card at the market, for inspiration on making lifestyle changes to reduce their carbon footprint. More than 100 additional events can be found in the online festival programme at sustfest.org