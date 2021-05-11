St Albans #SustFest: How to shop with a conscience

Published: 12:00 PM May 11, 2021

An online event focusing on how to shop with a conscience will be taking place as part of this year's St Albans Sustainability Festival.

The event, at 7.30pm on May 27, focuses on sustainable fashion and how you can reduce your impact on the planet.

It is hosted by personal stylist Alex Standley, a personal stylist with Luxe Leopard Lifestyle, and includes a panel discussion with Lauren Bravo, author of 'How to Break Up with Fast Fashion', Bronwyn Lowenthal, founder of sustainable fashion brand Lowie, Leigh Morris, founder of The ReDirectory and Sara Goodlad of local business, The Preloved Edit.

It will be followed by a carefully curated clothing showcase by Alex Standley from St Albans charity shops Oxfam and Age UK, alongside sustainable fashion brands Lowie, Lofte, Tommy & Lottie, and a selection of secondhand items from The Preloved Edit!

Every ticket bought will be entered into a free prize draw to win one of three paperback copies of Lauren Bravo's book 'How to Break Up with Fast Fashion'.

You can find out more about the event and book tickets here:

https://www.luxeleopardlifestyle.co.uk/service-page/online-sustainable-fashion-event?referral=service_list_widget