News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans #SustFest: How to shop with a conscience

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Sara Goodlad of The Preloved Edit.

Sara Goodlad of The Preloved Edit. - Credit: Sara Goodlad

An online event focusing on how to shop with a conscience will be taking place as part of this year's St Albans Sustainability Festival.

The event, at 7.30pm on May 27, focuses on sustainable fashion and how you can reduce your impact on the planet.

It is hosted by personal stylist Alex Standley, a personal stylist with Luxe Leopard Lifestyle, and includes a panel discussion with Lauren Bravo, author of 'How to Break Up with Fast Fashion', Bronwyn Lowenthal, founder of sustainable fashion brand Lowie, Leigh Morris, founder of The ReDirectory and Sara Goodlad of local business, The Preloved Edit. 

It will be followed by a carefully curated clothing showcase by Alex Standley from St Albans charity shops Oxfam and Age UK, alongside sustainable fashion brands Lowie, Lofte, Tommy & Lottie, and a selection of secondhand items from The Preloved Edit! 

Every ticket bought will be entered into a free prize draw to win one of three paperback copies of Lauren Bravo's book 'How to Break Up with Fast Fashion'.

You can find out more about the event and book tickets here:
https://www.luxeleopardlifestyle.co.uk/service-page/online-sustainable-fashion-event?referral=service_list_widget

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New House Park, St Albans. 

Property of the Week

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on a sought-after St Albans street

Herts Ad Property team

Logo Icon
A previous Luna Cinema screening at Highfield Park in St Albans

Arts & Culture

Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman screenings at open-air cinema

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Dr Pushpa Kedia is retiring from Colney Medical Centre.

GP to retire after 52 years in the NHS

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
St Albans city centre - one of the areas which would come under the article 4 powers

St Albans named among best UK places to raise a baby

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus