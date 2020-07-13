Advanced search

How this Hertfordshire business centre is helping to transform the way we farm

PUBLISHED: 11:39 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 13 July 2020

Finding new methods of farming could help feed growing populations and help tackle issues like climate change. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Learn how Rothamsted Enterprises is helping to bring communities, experts and businesses together to transform the way we farm and produce food.

CEO Nicole Sadd tells us all they are doing to help raise awareness of new sustainable farming technologies and how you can get involved.

Q: What support can you offer agricultural technology businesses?

A: Whether you are a small to medium-sized business, start-up or corporate company working in agricultural technology, we have the office space to help you develop and share your business ideas.

Families can visit the restaurant and enjoy fresh, locally-sourced, sustainable food. The profits help fund the research that Rothamsted do. Picture: Getty ImagesFamilies can visit the restaurant and enjoy fresh, locally-sourced, sustainable food. The profits help fund the research that Rothamsted do. Picture: Getty Images

We are one of the world’s leading institutions on food sustainability. We believe in supporting businesses whose aim it is to research and develop food sustainability strategies and introduce modern technologies that will transform the way we farm.

Q: How can a shared office space help develop business ideas and build professional relationships?

A: We launched our innovation hub to provide a professional environment where you can network with like-minded people to share your company aims, build on your research, and start putting your ideas into practice.

Romthamsted Enterprises believe in supporting businesses whose aim it is to research and develop new technologies that can make farming more sustainable. Picture: Getty ImagesRomthamsted Enterprises believe in supporting businesses whose aim it is to research and develop new technologies that can make farming more sustainable. Picture: Getty Images

We currently have 23 tenants on-site, but the new Russell Building will allow ample room for more businesses to join us. You will have all the equipment you need to build your team, work efficiently, meet with new clients, and get creative.

The Russell Building offices will be ready for businesses to use from October. Herts IQ and the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership funded the build to help create more jobs in the area and support green growth and technology development in agriculture. The offices are conveniently located and will work well for anyone looking to reduce their daily commute, that does not wish to travel into London just to get to work.

Q: How are you helping to share your research with the local community?

A: We have recently joined a new programme from The Food Teacher to teach children about the food we grow and how they can turn it into a tasty snack. They can discover how carrots are grown sustainably and learn how to transform them into a delicious carrot and coriander soup.

With many kids out of school, we thought this was a brilliant opportunity for them to learn about what we do and have fun.

Families can visit the restaurant and enjoy fresh, locally-sourced, sustainable food. The profits help fund the research that Rothamsted do.

You can also enjoy a walk through our beautiful grounds and view our research in action. You can walk past the fields that are 175-year-old live experiments that show the results of our research.

Q: Why is it important to spread information about sustainable farming technologies?

A: We feel it is important to share our message and research with the local community, especially now when there are so many concerns about the future of farming. Today we face challenges like climate change and the need to feed growing populations. It is paramount to find more efficient and environmentally friendly ways of producing food.

Q: When will the Rothamsted restaurant, grounds and manor be re-opening?

A: Family and friends can gather in the grounds and enjoy catching up over afternoon tea in August and there’s the Heritage Weekend on September 19 and 20.

Throughout the lockdown, we have been offering takeaway food from the restaurant and will continue to do so, now with outdoor seating.

Our manor house has also recently re-opened. We are now able to host small wedding ceremonies for groups of under 30 people. Our scenic grounds supply an idyllic backdrop for your big day. We hope to open for larger events and ceremonies soon.

We were recently awarded Visit England’s ‘good to go’ award, accrediting us as safe to open. We have done all we can to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Visit rothamstedenterprises.com for more information about their business centres and venues.

Call 01582 938500 or email info@rothamstedenterprises.com to reserve an office space.

Follow @RothamstedManoron Facebook for details on upcoming events and discover how you can get involved.

