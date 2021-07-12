Harpenden welcomes first sustainability market

Published: 2:40 PM July 12, 2021

Handmade in Harpenden will be appearing at the new sustainability market. - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

A new market focusing on sustainable living is coming to Harpenden Common this weekend.

The event, which is organised by Sustainable St Albans and the town council, will include more than 30 stalls, selling a wide range of sustainably produced eco-friendly products, gifts and household items, as well as locally made vegan food products and fresh takeaway food.

Stalls will include:

zero waste organisations such as Phase Out Plastic, Jefferson Crafts, Trade and Retail and My Refill Life;

handmade and sustainable home and self-care products from the likes of Harpenden-based Handmade in Harpenden and Balmy;

sustainable fashion and accessories from Tommy & Lottie, Tikauo, The Hat Gallery and Third Wave Bags.

You can also along your medicine blister packs for recycling and reading glasses for reuse to the Plastic Free Harpenden Stall.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Cousin, said: “We’re especially pleased to see local stallholders in the market. Shopping locally is more sustainable, reduces travel and supports the local economy. And Harpenden Common is a beautiful setting for a family trip out.”

Sustainable St Albans trustee and Harpenden resident Lesley Flowers said: “We know there’s a huge interest in sustainability in Harpenden and bringing the Sustainable Market to Harpenden reflects this - we hope it will be the first of many.”

The market is taking place on Sunday July 18 from 11am to 3pm, see: https://sustainablestalbans.org/sustainable-market/.