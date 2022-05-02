News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans Sustainability Festival returns for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 10:00 AM May 2, 2022
Updated: 8:13 AM May 3, 2022
SustFest22 launch event will be the Harpenden Sustainability Market on May 15.

SustFest22 launch event will be the Harpenden Sustainability Market on May 15. - Credit: SustFest

St Albans Sustainability Festival has launched its programme of more than 80 events taking place across the district over the last two weeks of May. 

Chair and trustee of Sustainable St Albans, Jill Watson, said: “We are delighted to bring such a rich variety of fantastic events together. We would like to thank all the organisations, faith groups, schools and businesses who are organising activities, talks, films, open days and much more over the two weeks. We are also extremely grateful to our Crowdfunder contributors who have been showing us how important the climate crisis is to residents.’

The SustFest's launch event on Sunday May 15 will be the Sustainability Market on Harpenden Common, organised by Sustainable St Albans and Harpenden Town Council.

Trustee of Sustainable St Albans, Lesley Flowers, said: “The SustFest22 Harpenden Sustainability Market is sure to be a fun day out for all the family with live music and performances, delicious vegan street food and a wide variety of eco stalls run by great local sustainable businesses, charities and community groups.”

The launch market will be followed by two weeks of events, most of them free. Some need booking in advance, including a talk on sustainable food by Local Foodie Becky Alexander, the opportunity to meet rescued hedgehogs with Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, two repair fairs and a “Change the World Through Music” live concert.

A repair fair gives people the chance to have their broken items fixed, including electronics.

Other SustFest22 events are drop-in. The first few days will see Sopwell Community Garden’s Open Day, a craft swish, talks at Rothamsted Research and free Woodcraft Folk sessions for children.

Most Read

  1. 1 M1 closed with queues in Hertfordshire after serious multi-vehicle crash
  2. 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 3 Man in his 20s stabbed in shopping area in Hemel Hempstead
  1. 4 Watch the moment brazen bike thief cuts lock in St Albans
  2. 5 St Albans Sustainability Festival returns for 2022
  3. 6 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  4. 7 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  5. 8 Tough talking and decisions to make for St Albans City after missing play-offs
  6. 9 Person dies after being hit by train near Hertfordshire
  7. 10 Play-off hopes end for St Albans City with defeat at Oxford

Farhat Zia of Herts Asian Women’s Association (HAWA), said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to the CDA Herts Community Garden in Hixberry Lane, St Albans on Thursday May 19 from 10.30am until 2pm where there will be talks and activities. HAWA Habiba Garden will be sharing the health benefits of Asian herbs at 12noon – just come along!”

Access the full 2022 Sustainability Festival programme and find the festival’s Crowdfunder link at sustfest.org

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Koi carp worth £8,000 has been stolen in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Koi carp amongst fish worth £8k stolen from pond in Hertfordshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A woman's phone was reportedly stolen in St Albans.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Thief ‘brushed against woman to steal phone’ in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Most trains to St Albans Abbey and London Euston are suspended over the May Bank Holiday weekend

Herts Live News

No St Albans Abbey, Watford Junction or Hemel trains this May Bank Holiday

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Around £800 was stolen from a man in his 70s on St Peter's Street, St Albans

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Three arrests after around £800 stolen from victim in his 70s

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon