St Albans Sustainability Festival returns for 2022

St Albans Sustainability Festival has launched its programme of more than 80 events taking place across the district over the last two weeks of May.

Chair and trustee of Sustainable St Albans, Jill Watson, said: “We are delighted to bring such a rich variety of fantastic events together. We would like to thank all the organisations, faith groups, schools and businesses who are organising activities, talks, films, open days and much more over the two weeks. We are also extremely grateful to our Crowdfunder contributors who have been showing us how important the climate crisis is to residents.’

The SustFest's launch event on Sunday May 15 will be the Sustainability Market on Harpenden Common, organised by Sustainable St Albans and Harpenden Town Council.

Trustee of Sustainable St Albans, Lesley Flowers, said: “The SustFest22 Harpenden Sustainability Market is sure to be a fun day out for all the family with live music and performances, delicious vegan street food and a wide variety of eco stalls run by great local sustainable businesses, charities and community groups.”

The launch market will be followed by two weeks of events, most of them free. Some need booking in advance, including a talk on sustainable food by Local Foodie Becky Alexander, the opportunity to meet rescued hedgehogs with Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, two repair fairs and a “Change the World Through Music” live concert.

Other SustFest22 events are drop-in. The first few days will see Sopwell Community Garden’s Open Day, a craft swish, talks at Rothamsted Research and free Woodcraft Folk sessions for children.

Farhat Zia of Herts Asian Women’s Association (HAWA), said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to the CDA Herts Community Garden in Hixberry Lane, St Albans on Thursday May 19 from 10.30am until 2pm where there will be talks and activities. HAWA Habiba Garden will be sharing the health benefits of Asian herbs at 12noon – just come along!”

Access the full 2022 Sustainability Festival programme and find the festival’s Crowdfunder link at sustfest.org