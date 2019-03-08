St Albans museum builders awarded for sustainability

A second award for sustainability has been given to the builders of St Albans Museum + Gallery on behalf of the Queen

Her Majesty's representative for Hertfordshire, the Lord-Lieutenant Robert Voss CBE, gave a Queen's Award for Enterprise for sustainable development to the builders who delivered the city's new museum.

The building company - Willmott Dixon - has been praised for reducing the environmental impact of its own activities and those of its supply chain.

District councillor Annie Brewster, who led the £7.75m museum project was invited to the ceremony.

She said: "It is a sensational honour to be awarded a Queen's Award for Enterprise but to be awarded one in 2014 and another one now is absolutely incredible.

"We are very proud to have used a builder that is at the cutting edge of sustainable construction and is a glowing example to the UK construction industry".