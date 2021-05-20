Bomb squad called to street in St Albans
Published: 12:21 PM May 20, 2021
The bomb disposal unit was called in following the discovery of a suspected explosive device in a St Albans street.
Police officers cordoned off Salisbury Avenue while experts examined the item, which had been found in a garden.
It was subsequently discovered that the artefact was in fact remnants of an 19th century shell which was not live and posed no risk to the public.
