Advanced search

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

PUBLISHED: 16:38 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 20 May 2020

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Archant

A police dog came to the rescue after armed police attempted to stop a car in St Albans in the early hours of the morning.

The armed response vehicle was carrying out duties at around 2.40am earlier today, when officers were alerted to a blue BMW on Napsbury Lane driving without lights on.

You may also want to watch:

It then failed to stop for police when asked and a short chase began.

The BMW stopped in The Poplars and three occupants escaped. An area search was carried out, with assistance from police dog Bonnie, and the occupants, a 21 year old man, a 14 year old boy and a 16 year old girl, were found in nearby bushes and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and failing to stop for police.

The 21 year old man has been given a community resolution order for possession of class B drugs. Following enquiries, he has been released with no further action for the other matters.

Following extensive enquiries, the 14 year old and the 16 year old have been released with no further action.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Spotlight: A family home in one of Harpenden’s most exclusive areas

Oakwood Drive, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

St Albans says thank you to NHS heroes and other keyworkers during the crisis

Hands of Hope at Camp School in St Albans. Picture: Julianne Nightingale

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Spotlight: A family home in one of Harpenden’s most exclusive areas

Oakwood Drive, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

St Albans says thank you to NHS heroes and other keyworkers during the crisis

Hands of Hope at Camp School in St Albans. Picture: Julianne Nightingale

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Which measures could allow Hertfordshire schools to reopen?

Hertfordshire County Council has discussed social distancing measures required to reopen schools in June. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Recovery centre celebrates 20 years with success stories

The Living Room in St Albans.

WATCH: St Albans café owner creates brilliant gadget

Gotz Kaul, who owns Caf� Roma in St Peter�s Street has invented a gadget to help him serve coffee without touching the lids of takeaway cups.

One arrested after man pulled from car and assaulted in Hatfield

The incident took place on Ely Close in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24