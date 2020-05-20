Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant Archant

A police dog came to the rescue after armed police attempted to stop a car in St Albans in the early hours of the morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The armed response vehicle was carrying out duties at around 2.40am earlier today, when officers were alerted to a blue BMW on Napsbury Lane driving without lights on.

You may also want to watch:

It then failed to stop for police when asked and a short chase began.

The BMW stopped in The Poplars and three occupants escaped. An area search was carried out, with assistance from police dog Bonnie, and the occupants, a 21 year old man, a 14 year old boy and a 16 year old girl, were found in nearby bushes and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and failing to stop for police.

The 21 year old man has been given a community resolution order for possession of class B drugs. Following enquiries, he has been released with no further action for the other matters.

Following extensive enquiries, the 14 year old and the 16 year old have been released with no further action.