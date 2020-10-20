Major police operation after ‘WWII grenade’ found in St Albans

Police attended the scene in Marshalswick today. Archant

The discovery of a suspected World War Two explosive device resulted in road closures and a major police operation in St Albans.

Police were called at 3.30pm today following the discovery of a suspicious item, believed to be a World War Two device, in Marshalswick Lane, St Albans.

The EOD was called to assess the item and road closures and cordons were put in place as a precaution.

Eyewitnesses said the item was a grenade, and residents were asked to evacuate their homes.