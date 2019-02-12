Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans. Archant

Two men were arrested in connection with a suspected arson at an underground car park in St Albans.

Police were called to reports of a fire at the car park in Newsom Place just after 2am on Saturday (February 16).

Four vehicles in the car park were on fire, and the flats above were evacuated as a precaution.

A police helicopter also attended the scene, and Hillside Road was closed towards the Manor Road End to allow for emergency vehicle access.

Five fire engines attended from St Albans, Redbourn, Hatfield, Hemel Hempstead and Watford. Crews extinguished the fires and fully ventilated the block of flats, which were logged with smoke.

The residents of the flats were allowed to return at around 3.30am, and nobody was injured in the incident.

Three other cars were also found to be on fire in Hillside Road.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/15364/19.