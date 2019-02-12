Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:45 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 18 February 2019

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Archant

Two men were arrested in connection with a suspected arson at an underground car park in St Albans.

Police were called to reports of a fire at the car park in Newsom Place just after 2am on Saturday (February 16).

Four vehicles in the car park were on fire, and the flats above were evacuated as a precaution.

A police helicopter also attended the scene, and Hillside Road was closed towards the Manor Road End to allow for emergency vehicle access.

Five fire engines attended from St Albans, Redbourn, Hatfield, Hemel Hempstead and Watford. Crews extinguished the fires and fully ventilated the block of flats, which were logged with smoke.

The residents of the flats were allowed to return at around 3.30am, and nobody was injured in the incident.

Three other cars were also found to be on fire in Hillside Road.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/15364/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major delays on M1 after car overturns near Redbourn junction

M1 crash: There have been major delays southbound this morning after a three-vehicle crash which saw this car overturn between Junction 9 for Redbourn and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit has reported that a

New £90 million housing contract to benefit St Albans council tenants

St Albans district council has a new housing repairs contract with Morgan Sindall. Picture: St Albans district council

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans and Welwyn Garden City headteachers work together in new Albans Academies Trust

From left to right: Alan Gray, Jon Jones, Paul Ramsey and Jed Whelan at the Albans Academies Trust Conference. Picture: Albans Academies Trust

Chiswick step on Harpenden’s promotion dream with late scores

Harpenden V Chiswick - Oli Lacey in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Let your imagination run wild in the woods!

The long-tailed tit (Aegithalos caudatus - a woodland sprite!) - pictured by Steve Round.

It’s OK To Say: how St Albans embraced first Children’s Mental Health Week

Stacey Turner with the cake made by Lucy Clark of Heaven is a Cupcake.

Late Will McClelland goal hands Harpenden Town three valuable points against Leverstock Green

Will McClelland scored the only goal of the game in the 89th minute as Harpenden Town beat Leverstock Green. Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans and Welwyn Garden City headteachers work together in new Albans Academies Trust

From left to right: Alan Gray, Jon Jones, Paul Ramsey and Jed Whelan at the Albans Academies Trust Conference. Picture: Albans Academies Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists