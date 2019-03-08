Advanced search

Survey shows nearly 97 per cent of respondents want new hospital for west Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 09:05 29 June 2019

Survey respondents supported a new hospital in west Herts rather than renovating Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo

Survey respondents supported a new hospital in west Herts rather than renovating Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A survey has shown "massive public support" for a new hospital central to west Herts.

The New Hospital Campaign (NHC) asked Herts residents whether they believe a new purpose-built A&E hospital is needed on a site central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum.

Of the 1,515 people who responded, nearly 97 per cent preferred this option to the redevelopment of Watford General Hospital in Vicarage Road and improvements to hospital services in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead.

Local NHS bosses have been prevented from building a new hospital due to budget constraints, and plan to renovate existing sites.

A statement by the NHC said: "As we promised members of the public in our invitation to them to complete the survey, we will make their opinions clear to the health bodies who will decide our future health provision for years to come."

