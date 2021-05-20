Sainsbury's Sunday parking fines U-turn

Published: 7:22 AM May 20, 2021

A supermarket chain has made a U-turn over parking fines for customers visiting early on a Sunday morning.

Shoppers at Sainsbury’s in Colney Fields have been hit with £70 parking fines for using the Euro Car park on Sunday mornings when the supermarket is open for browsing.

New rules restricted the amount of time you could park on Sundays before 11am to just 10 minutes, even though the store was open from 10.30am.

One customer said: "The problem is that the new 10 minute rule has not been openly displayed - there are small stickers covering up the old rules - and the shop is open for browsing therefore inviting people to park over the 10 minutes.

"Who knows how many of these unfair fines have been issued and since when? I saw one from February this year.

"This is such a cynical change to make during the pandemic, when maybe clinically vulnerable people are just starting to go shopping again, possibly early on Sunday when the shop will be mostly empty of other people."

After being contacted by the Herts Advertiser, Sainsbury's agreed to reverse the changes.

A spokesperson said, “We have listened to customer feedback and updated parking restrictions at our Colney Fields store so that customers can use the car park from half an hour before the store opens and half an hour after it closes.

“Euro Car Parks operates the car park on our behalf and is working to waive and refund any fines people received as a result of this restriction and we are apologising for the inconvenience this may have caused.”