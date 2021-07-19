St Albans in the sun! Heatwave hits in style!

Verulamium Park was packed with picnicking people as the sunshine came to St Albans this weekend.
Temperatures soared to a sweltering 30C on Sunday, prompting many youngsters to seek the cool waters of the River Ver, and our photographer was in the park to capture these sunny scenes.
Fun in the sun for the Freestones.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
The Greatbanks family enjoy a day out.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Daisy Costa , 11, and Arthur Campbell, 7, on the River Ver.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Lucas Costa, 13, enjoys playing on the river.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
The Egbonnaya family enjoy the day out.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
The Vora family picnicking in Verulamium Park.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
The Handscombe family enjoy the hot weather in St Albans' Verulamium Park.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
