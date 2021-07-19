News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans in the sun! Heatwave hits in style!

Matt Adams

Published: 4:35 PM July 19, 2021    Updated: 4:50 PM July 19, 2021
Daisy Costa , 11, and Arthur Campbell, 7, enjoy playing on the River Ver.

Daisy Costa , 11, and Arthur Campbell, 7, enjoy playing on the River Ver. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Verulamium Park was packed with picnicking people as the sunshine came to St Albans this weekend.

Temperatures soared to a sweltering 30C on Sunday, prompting many youngsters to seek the cool waters of the River Ver, and our photographer was in the park to capture these sunny scenes.

Fun in the sun for the Freestones at Verulamium Park.

Fun in the sun for the Freestones. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The Greatbanks family enjoy a day out.

The Greatbanks family enjoy a day out. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Daisy Costa , 11, and Arthur Campbell, 7, on the River Ver.

Daisy Costa , 11, and Arthur Campbell, 7, on the River Ver. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Lucas Costa, 13, enjoys playing on the river.

Lucas Costa, 13, enjoys playing on the river. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The Egbonnaya family enjoy the day out.

The Egbonnaya family enjoy the day out. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The Vora family picnicking in Verulamium Park.

The Vora family picnicking in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The Handscombe family enjoy the hot weather in St Albans' Verulamium Park.

The Handscombe family enjoy the hot weather in St Albans' Verulamium Park. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

