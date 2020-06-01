Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpeneden expressed anger towards MP Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott Archant

A Harpenden bridge has been defaced in protest against Dominic Cummings’ behaviour during lockdown.

The Sun Lane wall was graffitied with the words “Cummings the COVID spreader” over the weekend.

District councillor for Harpenden East Mary Maynard said: “There was a lot of low-level issues such as this.

“I had reports of large groups in the nature reserve, the common and the parks, huge amounts of litter being strewn around and idiots like this writing graffiti.

“My thanks to Al Bracken, someone with a sense of civic responsibility, who removed the graffiti.

“Others went out and cleared litter, one resident picked 80 lager cans from one small area.

“I know everyone has a sense of being ‘let out’ after being in lockdown for so long, but please remember the virus is still there and we have to stay safe.”